Have you seen him? 30-year-old Houston man missing since Saturday

Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding a man 30-year-old man who last seen on Saturday.

Andrew Frisch, who is also known as Bramble Larson, was last seen leaving the 500 block of Sul Ross in an unknown direction of travel at around 5 p.m. It is not certain what he was wearing.

He is described as being 5'07" and 250 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Frisch's disappearance or whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at 713-884-3131 or the Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.