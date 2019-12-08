Have you seen her? 50-year-old woman missing since Thursday

article

Houston police are looking for a 50-year-old woman that reportedly has been missing since Thursday.

Irma Sierra was last seen walking to the corner store by Dagos' Tattoo Shop by 45 and Tidwell.

She is described as being 4'10" and 150 pounds. She has a teardrop tattoo and a tattoo that says "Martin" around her wrist.

According to Sierra's family, she has a mental disability and doesn't know her surroundings well.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD at 832-394-1840.