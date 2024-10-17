Harris, Trump targeting key Latino voters in final stretch before election

Election night is quickly approaching on November 5, presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are focusing their efforts on the campaign trail, targeting a key demographic: the undecided Hispanic/Latino voters.

Recent data from the Pew Research Center indicates that the number of Hispanic eligible voters is projected to reach 36.2 million in 2024, an increase of nearly 4 million since 2020. This significant growth emphasizes the importance of the Latino vote in the upcoming election.

Both Harris and Trump recently participated in town halls hosted by Univision, where they addressed concerns from Latino voters still on the fence. Key questions raised during these events prompted vigorous discussions.

FOX 26 held a post-town hall special and convened a panel of experts for insight:

Eduardo Aleman, professor at the University of Houston

Raed Gonzalez Olivieri, Immigration Attorney

Elsa Flores, President of the Service Employees International Union in Texas (SEIU)

When asked about the primary issue for Latino voters, the panelists highlighted several topics. They noted that immigration, especially topics such as mass deportation, conditions of farmworkers, and healthcare access for those living in the shadows, is a critical concern.

Additionally, they discussed whether the events of January 6 resonate with Latino workers and where this issue ranks in their list of priorities.

The panel's analysis and responses to these questions delved into the complexities facing the Latino electorate and the potential impact of their vote in the upcoming election.