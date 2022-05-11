Woman stabbed to death in NE Harris County; deputies search for husband

article

Authorities are searching for the husband of a woman who was stabbed to death at a home in northeast Harris County late Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance at a home in the 17500 block of Holroyd Road around 11:30 p.m. and found a woman with an apparent stab wound.

The woman, believed to be in her early 20s, died at the scene.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators spoke with people at the home and learned there was a disturbance between the woman and her husband before the stabbing.

Authorities say the husband left on foot from the home.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 27 years old, 150 pounds, wearing a black shirt and green camouflage pants.

According to the sheriff’s office, six adults and a child were in the home, but none of them witnessed the stabbing. No other injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The woman and her husband were reportedly staying at the home temporarily until they could get on their feet, authorities say.