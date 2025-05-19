Harris County undercover investigation into illegal gambling leads to arrest

article

The Brief An undercover investigation into illegal gambling at a Harris County business led to an employee's arrest on May 14. Authorities seized approximately $13,000 in suspected gambling proceeds and numerous illegal gambling devices from the location. Vivian Chagoya, 32, an employee, faces a charge of possession of gambling devices and was released on a $100 bond.



Tips to Harris County Constable Pct. 4 about illegal gambling led to an undercover investigation and an arrest on May 14.

Illegal Game Room

What we know:

According to deputies, an undercover investigation was being conducted at a business in a shopping center located near the intersection of Stuebner Airline Rd. and FM 1960 Rd. W. Once illegal gambling was confirmed, investigators served a search warrant at the establishment.

During the search warrant, deputies say about $13,000 in suspected gambling proceeds, numerous illegal gambling devices, and documentation supporting illegal gambling were seized.

Investigators filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Vivian Chagoya. She is an employee of the business. She faces charges of possession of a gambling device/paraphernalia. She has since been released on a $100 bond.

Vivian Chagoya (Source: Constable Mark Herman's Criminal Investigations Division)

Deputies report that there were many citizens engaging in illegal gambling at this location.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not say if there were other arrests made during the investigation.

What they're saying:

Illegal gambling establishments attract a wide variety of criminal activity that puts our community's safety at risk, said Constable Mark Herman in a news release.

"If you suspect a location of illegal gambling, please contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472 or online at www.constablepct4.com/regulatory-enforcement-unit . All complaints or tips can be made anonymously," said Constable Herman.