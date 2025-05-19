Harris County undercover investigation into illegal gambling leads to arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Tips to Harris County Constable Pct. 4 about illegal gambling led to an undercover investigation and an arrest on May 14.
Illegal Game Room
What we know:
According to deputies, an undercover investigation was being conducted at a business in a shopping center located near the intersection of Stuebner Airline Rd. and FM 1960 Rd. W. Once illegal gambling was confirmed, investigators served a search warrant at the establishment.
During the search warrant, deputies say about $13,000 in suspected gambling proceeds, numerous illegal gambling devices, and documentation supporting illegal gambling were seized.
Investigators filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Vivian Chagoya. She is an employee of the business. She faces charges of possession of a gambling device/paraphernalia. She has since been released on a $100 bond.
Vivian Chagoya (Source: Constable Mark Herman's Criminal Investigations Division)
Deputies report that there were many citizens engaging in illegal gambling at this location.
What we don't know:
Deputies did not say if there were other arrests made during the investigation.
What they're saying:
Illegal gambling establishments attract a wide variety of criminal activity that puts our community's safety at risk, said Constable Mark Herman in a news release.
"If you suspect a location of illegal gambling, please contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472 or online at www.constablepct4.com/regulatory-enforcement-unit. All complaints or tips can be made anonymously," said Constable Herman.
The Source: Information in this article is from Harris County Constable Precinct 4.