Harris County crash: Truck rollover on Beltway 8 at Veterans Memorial
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are at the scene of a crash in north Houston early Friday morning.
Beltway 8 crash at Veterans Memorial
What we know:
Constable Mark Herman says deputies responded to North Sam Houston Tollway West at Veterans Memorial Drive.
Image 1 of 4
▼
SkyFOX flew over the scene and it appeared a truck had overturned on the shoulder of the westbound lanes.
Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app
There is heavy traffic in the area as law enforcement work the scene.
What we don't know:
At this time, we do not know the condition of the truck's driver.
The Source: Information from this article was gathered from Houston TranStar and Harris County Constable Mark Herman.