Harris County crash: Truck rollover on Beltway 8 at Veterans Memorial

The Brief There is heavy traffic in north Houston after a truck rolled over on Beltway 8 near Veterans Memorial Drive. Harris County Constable Mark Herman says deputies are at the scene to assist. SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the truck being lifted off it's side.



Harris County authorities are at the scene of a crash in north Houston early Friday morning.

Beltway 8 crash at Veterans Memorial

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman says deputies responded to North Sam Houston Tollway West at Veterans Memorial Drive.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

SkyFOX flew over the scene and it appeared a truck had overturned on the shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

There is heavy traffic in the area as law enforcement work the scene.

What we don't know:

At this time, we do not know the condition of the truck's driver.