Harris County treasurer charged with burglary of a motor vehicle

article

The Brief Carla Wyatt, the Harris County treasurer, is charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. She has been released on a $100 bond.



Harris County Treasurer Carla Wyatt appeared in court Friday morning on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Wyatt learned the conditions of her release on bond, including no alcohol or drug use and no contact with the complainant.

She has posted her bond, which was set at $100 for the misdemeanor charge.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Wyatt is accused of breaking into someone else’s vehicle on Dec. 27.

No other details about what unfolded have been released.

What they're saying:

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement about Wyatt being charged: "We are aware that Carla Wyatt was arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. As this case is pending, our office will not comment further on the details of the investigation.

What we can say is this: the pursuit of justice in Harris County is guided by the law and evidence, not by political affiliation, public office, or party ties. No one is above the law. No one is exempt from accountability. Our responsibility is, and always will be, to the people in this community."