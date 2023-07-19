A 16-year-old boy is suspected of shooting at his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9100 block of Mills Road.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a shooting on Mills.

The sheriff’s office says the 16-year-old boy reportedly drove by in a vehicle and shot at the 17-year-old. She was grazed by a bullet.

Authorities say she was treated at the scene by EMS and released.

The sheriff’s office say the suspect fled the scene, but they know who he is.