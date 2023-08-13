The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Baytown.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that around 12:50 a.m., Chambers County 911 Dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting at a residence in the 2400 block of Sweet Bay Drive. Deputies arrived on the scene within minutes and discovered a large group of people outside the residence who all indicated that there was a victim in the backyard.

Deputies went to the rear of the residence to attempt life-saving measures, but it was quickly determined that the 19-year-old victim from Harris County, was dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. A second victim was transported to an area hospital by Chambers County EMS and is reportedly in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe that a large party was being hosted at the residence at the time of the shooting. Multiple people were identified at the scene and interviewed by Detectives and Deputies, who all indicated that the shooter had fled the scene before Deputies arrived.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 409.267.2500.

The shooting is still under investigation.