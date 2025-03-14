Harris County: Police sketch released of suspect wanted in child's aggravated kidnapping and assault
KATY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
What we know:
Authorities are searching for a man they believe kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl on February 3.
The suspect is described as an older Black male, possibly between 40 and 50 years old, with dreadlocks.
The victim told deputies she was approached by the suspect while walking to school. He allegedly forced her into his gray sedan and drove her to a nearby park, where the assault occurred.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment following the assault.
"It's somebody's child"
What they're saying:
"At the end of the day, it’s a child. It’s somebody’s child. I can only imagine the pain that the parents are feeling. Or siblings. I hope that family is okay," said a local resident.
When asked if the suspect had been seen in the area, the resident replied, "I have not."
Another resident commented on the safety of the neighborhood: "It’s one of the safest areas that I’ve lived in. Numerous kids come out to play regularly. It’s just unfortunate this individual found someone walking alone."
$5,000 reward for information
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call one of the following:
- HCSO Crimes against Children unit: 713-830-3250
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling Crime Stoppers, submitted online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
The Source: FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia spoke with residents in the neighborhood who reacted to the incident. Details were gathered from a press release from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.