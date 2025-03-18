Harris County: Woman charged for nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail found in her vehicle

The Brief Officials found an illegally parked vehicle in Spring. Kali Hubbard, who had multiple open warrants, was found asleep in the driver's seat. Deputies allegedly found almost 600 pieces of stolen mail in the vehicle. Narcotics, stolen credit cards, and fake driver's licenses were also found. Nicole was arrested for her warrants and is facing a tampering charge.



A woman has been charged after she was found with almost 600 pieces of stolen mail in her vehicle among other items, according to Harris County authorities.

Stolen mail, credit cards, and more discovered

What we know:

On Tuesday, a Precinct 4 deputy saw a vehicle that was illegally parked on Beckets Crossing Line in the Spring area.

The deputy woke up the woman who was in the driver's seat. Officials identified her as 35-year-old Kali Nicole Hubbard.

According to the constable's office, Hubbard had multiple open warrants out of the Pearland Police Department.

Deputies investigated Hubbard's vehicle before it was towed. While they looked through it, deputies allegedly found almost 600 pieces of stolen mail.

Officials say they also found stolen credit cards, fake driver's licenses, 25 Alprazolem pills, and about 78 grams of possible crystal methamphetamine.

Constable Mark Herman says Hubbard was arrested for her open warrants, but was also charged with Tampering with Government Records.

What we don't know:

There is no information on Hubbard's open warrants.