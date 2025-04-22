Harris County stabbing: Two attacked in possible road rage, suspect arrested

The Brief Two brothers were stabbed during an apparent road rage incident on Fallbrook Road on Friday. Suspect Kevin Brady was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had his bond set to $200,000. The suspect reportedly got out of his vehicle and began assaulting the two males.



Harris County deputies arrested one man accused of stabbing two others during a road rage incident on Friday, officials report.

Kevin Brady was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Fallbrook Road stabbing

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman's deputies were called to the 10400 block of Fallbrook Road after reports of multiple males fighting in the roadway.

Investigators learned a man stabbed two males during an apparent road rage incident.

The suspect was blowing the horn at the victim's vehicle for unknown reasons and stopped in front of them. He got out of his vehicle and began to physically assault them, stabbing each one during the altercation.

They were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

According to court documents, the two men were brothers and their father was also at the scene.

Deputies say Brady was also taken to the hospital for injuries he suffered during the assault.

Brady was booked in Harris County Jail and his bond was set to $200,000.

What we don't know:

Harris County authorities have not said what condition the victims are in at this time.

It is also not confirmed what led to the incident.