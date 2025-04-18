The Brief Three people were stabbed on Fallbrook Drive in northwest Harris County. Authorities say it may have stemmed from a road rage incident. An investigation is underway at the scene.



Three people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in northwest Harris County. Officials say it may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

Possible road rage stabbing

What we know:

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the stabbing occurred in the 10400 block of Fallbrook Drive.

Officials say three people were stabbed and taken to the hospital to be treated.

The constable’s office says the stabbing may be related to a road rage incident.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the stabbing are still under investigation. Those involved have not been identified, and it’s unclear if authorities are searching for anyone.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital are not know at this time.

What's next:

An investigation is being conducted at the scene. FOX 26 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.