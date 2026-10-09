Man shot in neck after fight with coworkers in northwest Harris County

The Brief A fight escalated to a shooting at a home in northwest Harris County ended, leaving one man hospitalized. Investigators say a 32-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Two suspects were detained in handcuffs at the scene while investigators review surveillance video to determine potential charges.



A dispute between coworkers in northwest Harris County escalated to a shooting on Thursday evening, leaving one man hospitalized, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Shooting on Rippling Fields Drive

What we know:

Sergeant Wade reports deputies were called around 10 p.m. to a home on Rippling Fields Drive, just north of Jersey Village.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

According to investigators, the victim came to the home and got into a physical fight with family members who lived there. During the altercation, one of the family members retrieved a handgun from a vehicle and shot the victim.

Sgt. Wade stated the victim worked with the family members and they were not related. There was a dispute about something earlier this week between the victim and family which appeared to have boiled over to Thursday night.

At least two family members were detained as persons of interest in the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved. It remains unclear what sparked the initial argument between the family members.