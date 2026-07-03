The Brief A man was killed in a shooting on CE King Parkway. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating.



Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northeast Harris County on Friday morning.

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting was reported in the 8200 block of CE King Parkway, near Unison Road.

The sheriff says a man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

There is no information at this time about what happened.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are at the scene.

FOX 26 will provide an update as more information becomes available.