The Brief Man hospitalized after domestic dispute leads to shooting in southwest Harris County; woman in custody Family violence investigators respond after early morning shooting on Katy Freeway



A 30-year-old man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after being shot during a domestic dispute at a Super 8 in southwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to 22157 Katy Fwy for reports of a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. between Mikaela Perez, 26, and her current and former boyfriends. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the confrontation resulted in Perez allegedly shooting one of the men, who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim remains hospitalized in fair condition.

Image 1 of 3

Perez has been charged with Aggravated Assault and is currently booked in the Harris County Jail. Her former boyfriend, Michael Jaynes, 38, who also appeared at the scene, has been charged with Assault for his role in the altercation. Jaynes is also in custody at the Harris County Jail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Sheriff's deputies are working to determine the full details of the dispute and the events leading up to the shooting.