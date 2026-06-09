The Brief A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Ella Blvd. Monday night. A witness heard multiple gunshots. No one involved has been identified.



A man was killed in a shooting at a north Harris County apartment complex on Monday night, authorities say.

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 14300 block of Ella Blvd., near Greenwell Drive.

A witness reported hearing multiple gunshots and finding a man, in his early 20s, shot. He died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The man who was killed has not been publicly identified. Authorities say he did not live at the complex and was visiting someone.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Authorities have not identified a suspect but say three people in their late teens or early 20s might be involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.