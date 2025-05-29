Northeast Houston: 21-year-old arrested in deadly 2024 apartment shooting, sheriff says

The Brief Kenerian Evans was arrested for the shooting death of Larry Duncan. The shooting happened at the Haverstock Hills Apartments on Dec. 21, 2024. Officials said Duncan was found unresponsive in the courtyard with multiple gunshot wounds.



A 21-year-old has been arrested for the shooting death of a 36-year-old man at a northeast Houston apartment complex.

Haverstock Hills apartments shooting: Suspect arrested

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Kenerian Evans was arrested on Wednesday for the shooting death of Larry Duncan.

The shooting happened on Dec. 21, 2024, at the Haverstock Hills Apartments on Aldine Bender Road near the Eastex Freeway.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Duncan unresponsive in the complex's courtyard with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is not clear.

It's also not clear if Duncan and Evans knew each other before the shooting.

RELATED: Police identify victim in northeast Harris County apartment shooting