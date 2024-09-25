The Brief A homeowner shot and killed a man after he allegedly tried to break into several houses. The confrontation happened on the front porch of one of the homes in Northwest Harris County. Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting.



A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night after trying to break into several homes in a Northwest Harris County neighborhood.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to calls about an unknown man attempting to enter homes on Woodoak Drive. The man reportedly caused damage to at least two homes before things escalated further.

The situation ended when the man grabbed what looked like a shovel and smashed a window at one of the houses. The homeowner, who had a gun, confronted him on the front porch and shot him.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His name hasn’t been released yet, and the investigation is still ongoing.