The Brief Four men were shot in northwest Harris County. The sheriff's office says it appears two groups met up for a gun sale that turned into a robbery. One man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, and three others showed up at the hospital on their own.



An investigation is underway after four men were shot in northwest Harris County overnight.

Authorities say it appears to have stemmed from a gun sale that turned into a robbery.

Gun sale ends in shooting

What we know:

The shooting occurred shortly in the 10100 block of Bammel N. Houston Road, near Fallbrook Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, two groups of people met up in the parking lot for the sale of a gun, and it appears a robbery occurred.

Authorities say gunfire was exchanged between the two groups. Four men were shot.

One was transported to the hospital by Life Flight, and three other men showed up at the hospital on their own.

What we don't know:

The ages and identities of the four men are not known at this time. Their exact conditions are not known, but the sheriff says they are all expected to survive.

What's next:

The HCSO Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate.