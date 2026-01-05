Harris County shooting: Authorities investigating shooting at apartment complex

The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigating following a shooting at a complex on Monday night, officials said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Kuykendahl Road and Cypress Landing Road. According to Gonzalez, preliminary information revealed a group of young people were involved in a fight when the mother of one of the juveniles came to the scene and allegedly started firing a weapon, striking one of the young people.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigating following a shooting at a complex on Monday night, officials said.

Harris County: Young person shot at apartment complex

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Kuykendahl Road and Cypress Landing Road.

According to Gonzalez, preliminary information revealed a group of young people were involved in a fight when the mother of one of the juveniles came to the scene and allegedly started firing a weapon, striking one of the young people.

The young person, said to be a male, was taken to the hospital.

Officials said several people have been detained at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the condition of the young person who was taken to the hospital.