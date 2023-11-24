Harris County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting near Woodgate.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to the 6800 block of Trail Valley Way after receiving a call around 6:25 p.m. about a shooting.

When officials arrived, they found a man, dead inside a car parked on the street from possible gunshot wounds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

A second man was found with gunshot wounds nearby and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Gonzalez says the suspect left the scene before they arrived.

Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide investigators are en route to the scene.