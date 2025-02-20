Harris County shooting: 1 dead and 1 injured on Donellan Drive, authorities say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County deputies are at the scene of a shooting in north Houston after two people were shot.
Shooting near TC Jester Boulevard
What we know:
Harris County Constable Alan Rosen's deputies were called to Donellan Drive, near TX-249 and T.C. Jester Boulevard.
Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app
According to officials, one person was pronounced dead and another was taken to a nearby hospital.
What we don't know:
At this time, what led to the shooting is unknown.
Authorities also have not released any information regarding a suspect.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Harris County Constable Alan Rosen and Harris County Precinct 1 PIO.