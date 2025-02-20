Harris County shooting: 1 dead and 1 injured on Donellan Drive, authorities say

The Brief One person was confirmed dead after a shooting in northwest Houston. Authorities say another person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.



Harris County deputies are at the scene of a shooting in north Houston after two people were shot.

Shooting near TC Jester Boulevard

What we know:

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen's deputies were called to Donellan Drive, near TX-249 and T.C. Jester Boulevard.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

According to officials, one person was pronounced dead and another was taken to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

At this time, what led to the shooting is unknown.

Authorities also have not released any information regarding a suspect.