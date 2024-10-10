The Brief Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered a chop shop operation at a location on Lanibeth Street after investigating a stolen vehicle. Deputies found numerous vehicle parts on the property, which was previously found to be a chop shop operation on Aug. 8 by HCSO. The total estimated value of the vehicles was reported to be $80,000.



A report about a stolen vehicle led Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies to the location of a possible chop shop, officials say.

On Oct. 3, deputies traced a reported stolen vehicle to the 5300 block of Lanibeth Street and found numerous vehicle parts scattered across the property.

The location was familiar to HCSO Auto Theft Detectives, who discovered the property as a chop shop operation on Aug. 8, where stolen vehicles were dismantled.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and conducted a thorough inspection of the site, recovering three stolen vehicles in various stages of disassembly. The total estimated value of the vehicles is $80,000.

No one was present at the time of the raid and investigators are working to identify a person of interest in connection with the operation. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward by contacting the HCSO at 713-221-6000.