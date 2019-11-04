Harris County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

Investigators say the suspect overpowered an underage female on a walking trail near the Longwood Village neighborhood near Little Cypress Creek in northwest Harris County.

The victim says she was walking near the Longwood Golf Club when she was sexually assaulted.

The sheriff's office describes the suspect as a white male with an average build and silver or gray hair. The suspect may have a tattoo on his right arm in the bicep area.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Call 713-222-8477 if you have any information that would be helpful with this case.