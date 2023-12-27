During the recent Christmas holiday, deputies from Constable Mark Herman's Office took proactive measures to enhance safety on the roads within Precinct 4. Their focus was on reducing driving under the influence (DUI) offenses and preventing fatal crashes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Constable Mark Herman emphasized the zero-tolerance stance on drinking and driving within Precinct 4, stating, "Drinking and driving is not tolerated in Precinct 4. If you choose to drink and drive, you choose to go to jail."

Twelve individuals were apprehended by Precinct 4 deputies as a result of this initiative. The arrests stemmed from routine traffic stops where drivers showed signs of intoxication.

Courtesy of Constable Mark Herman's Office

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Each individual was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which proved that they had indeed been drinking.

SUGGESTED: Houston ranks second in the nation for impaired driving incidents during the holidays

Among those arrested, Eric Beasley and Matthew Phillips faced charges for their third DUI offense.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Micheal Phillips (Courtesy of Constable Mark Herman's Office

Matthew Hull was charged with a second offense.

Shelley Fisher was already out on bond on drug-related charges. Upon her arrest, she was found to be out on a $5,000.00 bond for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a $50,000.00 bond for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. She now faces additional DUI charges.

In addition to DUI charges, other suspects faced a range of legal consequences. Versal Steptoe was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.

Logan Hartigan was charged with Failure to Stop and Give Information, as well as Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.

All suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. The charges included Driving While Intoxicated, along with any additional offenses applicable to their cases.