Harris County polling location reopens one hour after worker tested positive for COVID-19

A Harris County polling location was reopened one hour after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Elizabeth Lewis with the Harris County Clerk's Office, the polling location was at Iglesia Una Luz En Tu Camino, located at 9045 Howard.

Lewis said she was informed the worker had not been feeling well but had already passed the temperature check and other screening questions on Thursday.

We're told there are an incredible amount of safety procedures in place for an event like this.

Lewis stated the worker got a COVID-19 test and learned of the positive result.

Officials said the judge was informed immediately and the polling location was closed.

Lewis said while working with Harris Health, a cleaning crew was brought in and Harris Health worked to get the clerks tested.

We're told all the workers were tested with expedited results and the results were negative for all the other workers. All of the tested workers will not be going to work on Friday.

A new clerk staff was sworn in and after cleaning, the polling location was reopened about an hour later, Lewis said.

Lewis added that only three voters went to vote at the location while it was closed. They were alerted to their nearest center. All declined and said they would come back.

Officials said this location has seen a low turnout. So far, only 240 people have voted so far at the location.

Lewis said safety for voters and election workers are a top priority.

For voters who casted ballots at the polling location, you're asked to assess your own health and contact Harris Health if you have any further questions.