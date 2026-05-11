Harris County off-duty deputy accidentally shoots wife in the hand

The Brief A Harris County deputy accidentally shot him and his wife in the hand while he was off-duty. Officials say the deputy had reached into his bag, where he had a gun, to get his credit card and accidentally pulled the trigger. The wife corroborated the story that it was an accidental discharge of the weapon.



A Harris County deputy is back at work after accidentally shooting him and his wife while off-duty, according to Constable Mark Herman.

Off-duty deputy accidentally fires weapon

During a press conference on Monday, Herman was asked if there was an update on the incident that happened over the weekend.

According to officials, the off-duty deputy was with his wife in a vehicle, and they had stopped to get gas. He had reached into his bag to get his credit card, where he also had a gun.

Constable Herman says the deputy's finger went on the trigger and he pulled.

Herman says with the way the gun was positioned, the bullet went through the deputy's hand and then went through his wife's hand.

Investigators spoke with the wife, who corroborated the story that it was an accidental discharge of the weapon.

At this time, the deputy was allowed back to work since his injury was not as bad, authorities said. He was given a loaned gun while his gun is still being analyzed.

Contsable Herman says they will handle things with the deputy administratively on what he could have done better.