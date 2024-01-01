Harris County neighbor pulls 50-year-old out mobile home fire, man lifeflighted
HOUSTON - One man was life-flighted to the hospital after being caught inside a fire northeast of Houston.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Huffman Volunteer Fire Department members arrived in the 2700 block of 3rd Street in Huffman after reports of a structure fire at a mobile home park.
A 50-year-old man was inside the home at the time of the fire and was pulled out by a neighbor, officials report.
Gonzalez says the man was then life-flighted to a hospital.
HCFMO investigators will investigate the cause and origin of the fire.