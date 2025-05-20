Harris County murder: Suspect wanted for allegedly killing elderly husband, wife arrested on Tuesday

The Brief A suspect is in custody after an elderly husband and wife were found dead inside a home last week. The elderly couple were found dead in the 4000 block of Fitzwater Drive. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday following a warrant service at the Dog House Poker House.



Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the deaths of an elderly man and woman at a home in Harris County last week has been arrested.

Harris County murder: Suspect wanted for capital murder arrested

What we know:

Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested the suspect following a warrant service at the Dog House Poker House in the 27100 block of Northwest Freeway.

The suspect was also found to be in possession of Xanax and cocaine.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the identity of the suspect who was arrested.

The backstory:

This all started last Friday when Precinct 4 Deputies responded to a call for service in the 4000 block of Fitzwater.

When deputies arrived, they found the man and woman dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Authorities said that one of the rear doors to the home where the victims were found was damaged.