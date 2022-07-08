Man charged with murder of common-law wife in Harris Co. surrenders at border

article

A man charged with the murder of his common-law wife in Harris County last month has been arrested, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, their Warrants Division located and arranged the arrest of Miguel Gallegos, 23, on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says Gallegos surrendered to the U.S. Border Patrol at a point of entry at the US-Mexico border.

PREVIOUS: Man wanted for murder of common-law wife in NW Harris County: HCSO

He is being held in the Hidalgo County Jail pending extradition back to Harris County.

Gallegos is accused in the death of 22-year-old Jael Gonzalez, who was found in an apartment in the 10000 block of N. Eldridge Parkway on June 20.

According to HCSO, family members told deputies that Gonzalez and her common-law husband, Gallegos, didn’t show up for a family function the previous day.

After trying to contact them both multiple times by phone, family members went to their apartment and found it locked, authorities say.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

The sheriff’s office says family members used a spare key to get into the apartment and found Gonzalez unresponsive in a bedroom.

Gallegos was not at the scene and one of the couple’s vehicles was missing.

The HCSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene for the investigation. Investigators presented the investigation to the district attorney’s office, which accepted the murder charge against Gallegos, HCSO says.