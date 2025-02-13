The Brief Eva Peavy was pronounced dead after her stepson found her unresponsive in the garage of their home in northeast Harris County. Peavy's biological son, Jarell Joseph, was seen by the stepbrother with a hammer inside the home and was behaving differently. Joseph was charged with murder and booked in Harris County Jail, said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.



A mother was found dead by Harris County Sheriff's Office authorities after they responded to a 911 call from a family member Wednesday night.

The woman, identified as Eva Peavy by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, was found unresponsive in the garage by her step-son, officials say.

Mother found dead in garage on Ellesmere Drive

What we know:

HCSO Sergeant Michael Ritchie reports deputies arrived in the 13200 block of Ellesmere Drive in east Harris County around 9:30 p.m.

The stepson of the woman said he came home, found his stepmother in the garage with unknown injuries, and called 911.

According to Sgt. Ritchie, the stepson told officials his stepbrother, Jarell Joseph and the woman's biological son, was in the home and had a hammer. The stepbrother wasn't speaking to him and was behaving differently so the stepson kept his distance.

Harris County deputies went to the home and saw the man with the hammer. He was detained and began cooperating with deputies.

EMS got to the scene and pronounced the mother dead. It is believed by authorities the hammer was possibly used in the murder.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports the mother's biological son was charged with murder and was booked in Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

Harris County officials do not know if anybody else was in the home at the time the incident happened.

Who lived in the home on Ellesmere Drive?

Four adults stayed in the home at the time of the murder, officials say.

An elderly couple, which included Peavy, each had one son in their 30s or 40s who stayed with them.