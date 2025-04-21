The Brief A man was shot and killed by SWAT members after a standoff in west Harris County. Deputies initially responded to a report of a man firing a gun from a balcony. The sheriff's office says he pointed a pistol toward deputies, and they shot at him.



A man was shot and killed by SWAT members after a standoff at an apartment complex on Monday morning, authorities say.

SWAT standoff turns deadly

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies initially responded to the 5500 block of Dancy Road for a report of a man discharging a weapon from a balcony.

The sheriff's office says the man refused to cooperate with the deputies and shot at them before barricading himself in a third-floor apartment unit.

The deputies were not injured. They set up a perimeter and called for SWAT. Residents were evacuated from the area.

The sheriff's office says they tried to negotiate with the man for two and a half hours, utilizing tools like drones and robots.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the sheriff said that the man came out onto the balcony and pointed a pistol towards deputies. Four SWAT members fired weapons, and the man was shot, the sheriff says. He died at the scene.

No deputies were injured.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man has not been released. The sheriff's office says he didn't have a criminal history or history of mental health issues.

The deputies who fired their weapons also were not identified, but they are said to have been with the department for 5, 6, 12 and 19 years.

What's next:

Per protocol, multiple agencies, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Harris County District Attorney's Office, are investigating the shooting.