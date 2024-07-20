Harris County man found dead in apartment parking lot on North Thorntree
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County officials are investigating after a man was found shot dead in an apartment parking lot.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to an apartment at 123503 North Thorntree and found an adult man with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say. The suspects are still on the run.
This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.