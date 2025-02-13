Harris County: Man arrested after road rage incident with armed woman, officials say

article

The Brief Initially, deputies reported two drivers allegedly leaving their vehicles and starting to fight on Thursday morning. Officials now say a male suspect assaulted a female victim who then grabbed her gun and fired a shot. The suspect was arrested for assault, deputies say.



A man is in custody following a road rage incident with a woman in north Harris County on Thursday, according to officials.

Physical fight to shot fired

What we know:

Police reported a road rage incident at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday. The incident happened near Aldine Westfield Road and Old Cypresswood Drive.

According to the Precinct 4 Constables' Office, two drivers had left their vehicles and started to physically fight.

At about 9:40 a.m., officials reported a male suspect who was arrested in the incident.

Deputies say the suspect left his vehicle and assaulted a female victim who was still in her vehicle. The woman then allegedly pulled out her handgun and fired a shot, then the suspect released her.

The suspect was taken into custody for assault, according to the constables' office.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the road rage incident has been identified at this time.

There's also no information on what led up to the incident.