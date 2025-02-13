Harris County: Man arrested after road rage incident with armed woman, officials say
HOUSTON - A man is in custody following a road rage incident with a woman in north Harris County on Thursday, according to officials.
Physical fight to shot fired
What we know:
Police reported a road rage incident at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday. The incident happened near Aldine Westfield Road and Old Cypresswood Drive.
According to the Precinct 4 Constables' Office, two drivers had left their vehicles and started to physically fight.
At about 9:40 a.m., officials reported a male suspect who was arrested in the incident.
Deputies say the suspect left his vehicle and assaulted a female victim who was still in her vehicle. The woman then allegedly pulled out her handgun and fired a shot, then the suspect released her.
The suspect was taken into custody for assault, according to the constables' office.
What we don't know:
No one involved in the road rage incident has been identified at this time.
There's also no information on what led up to the incident.
The Source: Posts on X from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables' Office