Harris County jury duty pay has been increased from $20 to $30

In a decision made by the Harris County Commissioners Court on Sept. 19, the compensation for the initial day of jury service has been increased from $20 to $30.

This follows a recent adjustment from $6 to $20, which was implemented on September 1, with subsequent days of service, if selected, being $58.

Since assuming office in 2019, Harris County District Clerk Marilyn Burgess has actively collaborated with Texas legislators to increase jury pay. She expresses confidence that this increase will improve participation and bolster the diversity of Harris County juries, which have been notably lacking in representation from minority communities.

According to the district clerk, studies have shown diverse juries deliberate longer and make fewer inaccurate statements, resulting in more fair and equitable verdicts.

"The recent salary boost, raising compensation from $20 to $30, marks a significant step toward promoting diversity within Harris County juries," stated District Clerk Burgess. "We extend our appreciation to the Commissioners for their affirmative vote on this pivotal pay increase for the initial day of jury service. I am thrilled by this development and remain dedicated to advocating for further jury pay increases in the future."