Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo named on Forbes' '30 under 30' list

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, 28, has been named on Forbes' "30 under 30" list.

In true political underdog fashion, Hidalgo beat out incumbent Republican Ed Emmett in 2018, winning by 19,000 votes. She is the first woman and the first Latina to hold the position.

She ran with a platform based on flood control and relief, criminal justice reform, and increasing transparency and accountability in local government.

Hidalgo spent most of her childhood in Latin America, in countries like Colombia, Peru, and Mexico. Upon her arrival in the United States, she thrived in the public education system, an influence she says motivated her to become a public servant.

She attended Seven Lakes High School in Katy before her education continued at Stanford.