Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issues Declaration of Disaster ahead of Hurricane Laura

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a Declaration of Disaster due to the threat of Hurricane Laura on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The order will give the area more flexibility to respond and assist from any impact from the hurricane.

As of now, Laura is a Category 3 Hurricane, and is expected to grow in strength.

From the desk of Judge Hidalgo:

Harris County Judge Hidalgo issues Declaration of Disaster.

The declaration will last for a period of at least 7 days, but can be extended depending on the circumstances.

On Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo declared a voluntary evacuation for residents in evacuation Zones A and B, which include coastal communities in the county. Those not in one of the evacuation zone zip codes were advised to prepare to shelter in place for several days.

Hurricane Evacuation Zones and Routes (by Zip Code)