Harris County crime spree: Uncle, nephew among four arrested for jewelry store robberies, sheriff says

The Brief Four suspects are accused of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores in four supermarkets. Suspects include a man and his nephew, in addition to two other men. Suspects are believed to be involved in similar crimes in Dallas and other parts of Harris County.



Four suspects - including a man and his nephew - have been arrested in connection to jewelry store robberies across northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Jewelry store smash-and-grabs

What we know:

Sheriff Gonzalez named four men in connection to the alleged crime spree:

Dexter Mitchell, 51

Reginald Mitchell, Dwayne's nephew, 22

Christian Venson, 25

Shonton Howard, 26

According to Gonzalez, the suspects were a part of "several smash-and-grab robberies" of jewelry stores at four supermarkets in northwest Harris County:

All four men have reportedly been charged with "Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity while using a deadly weapon with the underlying offense of Aggravated Robbery," says the sheriff. The suspects allegedly stole thousands of dollars in jewelry and caused thousands more in damages.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what led up to the arrests.

Possible connections to other crimes

The group is suspected of similar crimes in other parts of Harris County and in the Dallas area.

Anyone with information on those other suspected incidents is asked to call one of the following

Harris County Sheriff's Office - 713-221-6000

Crime Stoppers - 713-222-TIPS (8477)