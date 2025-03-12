Harris County homicide unit investigates deadly Barren Springs Dr. shooting

article

The Brief Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened in the700 block of Barren Springs Drive in North Harris County. A male was found shot in the head and another shooting victim was discovered at a local hospital. The homicide unit is investigating.



Deputies with Harris County Constable Pct. 4 were called to the 700 block of Barren Springs Drive in North Harris County just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night because of reports of gunshots.

Deadly North Harris County shooting

What we know:

When deputies arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, another gunshot victim was reported to have arrived at a local hospital. That victim is believed to be involved in the same shooting.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.

The identity of the male found dead at the scene and the identity and condition of the person who showed up at the hospital have also not been released.