Hardy Toll Road crash: Man killed, woman arrested after wrong-way collision, constable says
HARRIS COUNTY - A man is dead, and a woman is facing a criminal charge after a wrong-way collision on the Hardy Toll Road in north Harris County, according to officials.
Hardy Toll Road crash
What we know:
The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 13800 block of the Hardy Toll Road.
According to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office, a 45-year-old man has died.
Officials say the suspect was driving while intoxicated and was on the wrong side of the toll road.
A 26-year-old woman will face a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter.
What we don't know:
Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified at this time.
The Source: OnScene and X posts from Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.