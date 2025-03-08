Hardy Toll Road crash: Man killed, woman arrested after wrong-way collision, constable says

article

The Brief The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. Saturday in north Harris County. Officials say a 45-year-old man died after a wrong-way crash. A woman has been arrested and is facing an Intoxication Manslaughter charge.



A man is dead, and a woman is facing a criminal charge after a wrong-way collision on the Hardy Toll Road in north Harris County, according to officials.

Hardy Toll Road crash

What we know:

The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 13800 block of the Hardy Toll Road.

According to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office, a 45-year-old man has died.

Officials say the suspect was driving while intoxicated and was on the wrong side of the toll road.

A 26-year-old woman will face a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter.

What we don't know:

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified at this time.