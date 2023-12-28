Deputies have responded to a crash involving a garbage truck in northeast Harris County.

The crash was reported in the 4000 block of Holy Road on Thursday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, preliminary information indicates that a garbage truck overturned, and three people were possibly ejected.

Life Flight has been called to the scene for at least one person, the sheriff says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.