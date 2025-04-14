The Brief The constable's office says an illegal game room was shut down after an undercover investigation. They received a tip about illegal gambling on Veterans Memorial Drive on Thursday. One person was charged with possession of gambling device paraphernalia.



Authorities say an undercover investigation led to the shutdown of an illegal game room in northwest Harris County last week.

Game room shut down

What we know:

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says they got a tip about illegal gambling in the 11500 block of Veterans Memorial Drive on Thursday.

Authorities say they were able to confirm the illegal gambling through an undercover investigation, and investigators obtained a warrant.

Over $5,000 in suspected gambling proceeds, gambling devices and documentation supporting illegal gambling were seized, the constable’s office says.

What we don't know:

The constable’s office did not provide the exact address of the business.

Charges filed

Meisy Martinez (Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

The constable’s office says business employee Meisy Martinez was charged with possession of gambling device paraphernalia.

How to report illegal gambling

Why you should care:

The constable’s office says illegal gambling establishments "attract a wide variety of criminal activity that puts our community’s safety at risk."

What you can do:

If you suspect illegal gambling, you can contact the constable’s office at (281)376-3472 or online at https://www.constablepct4.com/regulatory-enforcement-unit.html