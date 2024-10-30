Less than a week away from Election Day, a new survey is giving insight into the opinions and concerns of Harris County likely voters on election fairness, accuracy and acceptance, among other issues.

Here's what the online survey conducted by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs found.

SUGGESTED: Local officials urge voters to verify election information

Election fairness and accuracy

While 76% of Harris County likely voters were very or somewhat confident that the presidential election would be conducted fairly and accurately in the county, 24% were less assured.

Among Kamala Harris' supporters, 88% were either very or somewhat confident, in contrast to 63% of Donald Trump's backers.

More than half believe voter suppression, an insufficient number of adequately trained poll workers and foreign interference are a very serious or somewhat serious threat to a safe, secure and accurate election in Texas, the survey found.

Voter suppression

Views on voter suppression were split, with 32% naming it a major issue, 36% considering it a minor problem, and 32% not considering it to be a problem.

Harris supporters were more likely (36%) to consider voter suppression to be a major problem in the county than Trump supporters (26%).

VOTING GUIDE: What you need to know about Texas elections

Election fraud

On the topic of election fraud in Harris County, 32% considered it to be a major problem, while 31% considered it to be a minor problem, and 37% did not think it was a problem at all.

Trump voters were more likely (43%) to consider it to be a major problem than Harris voters (24%).

Election acceptance

The study underscored a strong consensus on the democratic process: 74% of Harris County likely voters believe the losing presidential candidate should accept the results and concede once the state certifications are completed.

To see even more opinions on the voting process and information on how the survey was conducted, click here to see the full report.