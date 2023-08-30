Life Flight has been requested after two men were attacked by a dog in east Harris County on Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the two men were attacked by a loose pit bull in the 1100 block of N. Battlebell.

Life Flight was requested for one of the victims, the sheriff said. The other man's condition is unknown at this time.

According to the sheriff, a sergeant who responded to the scene shot the dog.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.