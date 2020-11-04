Expand / Collapse search

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg claims victory over Mary Nan Huffman

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg speaks to supporters on Election Night

Harris Co. DA Kim Ogg thanked her supporters on Election Night.

HOUSTON - Democratic Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has defeated Republican challenger Mary Nan Huffman on Tuesday night.

Early voting numbers showed Ogg in the lead which she maintained throughout Election Night.

Ogg, who has thirty years of criminal justice, was elected by a margin of more than 100,000 votes in 2016. She ran on a platform of criminal justice reform.

In the last four years, she advanced major drug policy and bail reform. She also indicted and prosecuted police officers for misconduct, a major point of her 2020 platform.

Ogg's GOP challenger Huffman works as an attorney for the Houston Police Officers Union, and had the support of several area law enforcement unions and organizations.

Huffman had also worked as a prosecutor in Montgomery County.

