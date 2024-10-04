Harris County detention officer accused of sexually assaulting coworker

A Harris County Sheriff's Office detention officer has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a co-worker after a night out with other employees.

Jeleel Williams is accused of sexually assaulting another female employee at the sheriff's office who did not consent. Williams allegedly knew the woman was unconscious and unable to resist.

CRIME: Former Harris County patrol deputy charged with sexual assault

Court documents the female employee had met up with other coworkers at Mi Rancho after a graduation for the Harris County Sheriff's Office Academy. The woman says she became heavily intoxicated and could not remember much of the event.

Williams took the woman home, and according to the employee, she did not remember consenting to any sexual acts with Williams. However, she recalls glimpses of Williams performing sexual acts on her.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Investigators spoke to Williams who told officials he took the woman home since she was in no condition to drive and couldn't walk straight. According to charging documents, Williams claims the woman attempted to make sexual contact with him, and he initially denied her, but at some point later sexual acts occurred.

His bond has been set at $50,000.