Harris County deputy rescues woman from burning car on I-45: bodycam video

The Brief A Harris County deputy rescued a woman from a burning car on I-45 South on December 19, authorities said. The rescue was captured on the deputy’s body camera. The deputy was not initially responding to the crash when he came upon the scene.



Deputy Daniel Lozano, with Harris County Constable Precinct 8, was driving to meet another deputy for a traffic stop when he noticed a vehicle lying on its side and on fire along the freeway.

Deputy saves woman in overturned vehicle

What we know:

Body camera video shows the deputy running toward the vehicle as traffic continued to move nearby. A woman was trapped inside the car and could be heard screaming.

"She starts screaming. I knock on the window — I’m trying to break it to get her out," Lozano said. "I see the flames. It won’t break, won’t break. I have to hit it a couple more times — that’s when I finally manage to smash the window open with my baton."

Lozano broke the window and pulled the woman from the vehicle. Authorities said no one else was inside the car at the time of the crash.

After removing the woman from the car, Lozano used a fire extinguisher in an attempt to slow the fire while waiting for the Houston Fire Department to arrive. By the time firefighters reached the scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed.

Lozano has been with Constable Precinct 8 for about two years.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released additional details about the woman’s condition or what caused the crash.