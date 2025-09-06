Woman crashes into Harris County deputy patrol vehicle, SH-249 lanes back open

The Brief A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after crashing her vehicle into the back of a Harris County deputy patrol vehicle. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the deputy was outside his vehicle helping another disabled vehicle. The deputy was not injured.



Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a major crash involving a deputy patrol vehicle in northwest Harris County.

Deputy patrol vehicle hit from behind

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a deputy was in the 22300 block of State Highway 249 helping a disabled vehicle.

While standing outside his patrol vehicle, the deputy noticed another vehicle quickly approaching him, officials said.

According to Gonzalez, the female driver hit the back of the deputy's patrol vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The deputy was not injured.

The sheriff's office says northbound lanes are back open after being closed for about an hour.

The driver was possibly impaired and not wearing a seat belt, Sheriff Gonzalez says.