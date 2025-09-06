Harris County Precinct 1 deputy terminated following investigation into off-duty incident

The Brief Precinct 1 Deputy Brittany Brown has been terminated following an investigation into an off-duty incident. Results of the investigation have been sent to the Harris County DA's Office for potential criminal charges. A video shows Brown pulling a gun during a family dispute while she was off-duty.



A Harris County Precinct 1 deputy has been terminated following an investigation into an off-duty incident that was caught on camera.

Harris County: Precinct 1 deputy terminated

What we know:

According to a press release from Constable Alan Rosen's Office, Deputy Brittany Brown was terminated "for her actions" during the off-duty incident. Constable Rosen was quoted in the release saying, "Her actions violated policy and were unacceptable."

The incident was investigated by the Constable's Office's Internal Affairs, and it was "determined that Deputy Brown's conduct warranted termination."

The results of the investigation were reportedly sent to the Harris County District Attorney's Office Civil Rights Division. Those results will be presented to a grand jury to determine any criminal charges.

Off-duty incident caught on camera

The backstory:

The investigation was regarding an off-duty incident that was caught on camera.

The footage depicts the now-former deputy, who was off-duty but still in full uniform, brandishing her gun at a man during a tense confrontation, while issuing threats.

"Play with me. Play with me," she shouts. "Give me the (expletive) phone."

Michael Evans, the man involved, told FOX 26 that he was unarmed.

Evans explained that the incident began after a dispute with the mother of his child, during which he took her phone. He claims the woman's sister, identified as the deputy constable, pursued him in her personal vehicle.

The deputy was reassigned during the internal investigation.

Featured article

Full statement

What they're saying:

The following is from a press release sent from the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office:

Harris County Constable Precinct One Deputy Brittany Brown has been terminated for her actions following an internal investigation.



"Her actions violated policy and were unacceptable," Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said Friday.



The internal investigation was conducted by Constable Precinct One Internal Affairs to ensure adherence to departmental policies and procedures. Following a thorough review of the matter, it was determined that Deputy Brown's conduct warranted termination.

The results of this Investigation have been forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney's Office Civil Rights Division for review and presentation to a grand jury to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

Harris County Constable Precinct One remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and accountability among its personnel. The office takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and conducts thorough investigations to ensure public trust and safety.